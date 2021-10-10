AUTUMN IS HERE2021 Guide To Festivals, Farms And Haunts In Western Pa.
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Denver Broncos, Devin Bush, Heinz Field, NFL, Pittsburgh Sports, Pittsburgh Steelers

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Steelers’ linebacker Devin Bush has been taken out of the game and is questionable to return with a leg injury.

READ MORE: UPMC And Pittsburgh Public Schools Holding COVID-19 Vaccination Blitz

It is the second injury of the game for the Steelers as earlier in the first half, JuJu Smith-Schuster was seen walking off the field in considerable pain.

READ MORE: Dept. Of Justice: Couple Facing Espionage-Related Charges Allegedly Used Pittsburgh Address In Scheme

The team then announced he would not return with a shoulder injury.

MORE NEWS: Police: Motorcyclist Taken To Hospital In Critical Condition After Collision With Access Bus In Homewood

Stay with KDKA.com for more details and postgame analysis.