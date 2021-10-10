By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Steelers’ linebacker Devin Bush has been taken out of the game and is questionable to return with a leg injury.
#Steelers LB Devin Bush has a leg injury and is questionable to return to today's game.
— Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) October 10, 2021
It is the second injury of the game for the Steelers as earlier in the first half, JuJu Smith-Schuster was seen walking off the field in considerable pain.
The team then announced he would not return with a shoulder injury.
Stay with KDKA.com for more details and postgame analysis.