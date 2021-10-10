By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man has been arrested following a SWAT situation in Greenfield.READ MORE: 'Don't Take Coronavirus As A Joke:' Family Pleads With Public To Get Vaccinated After Two Families Members Die Within 2 Days Of Each Other
On Sunday night, the Pittsburgh Police SWAT team was called to a home in Greenfield as a man was barricaded inside.READ MORE: One Person Killed In ATV Crash In Penn Hills
Just after 11:30 p.m., the man was taken into custody without incident.MORE NEWS: Local Organization Encourages Resources For Mental Health On World Mental Health Day
Stay with KDKA.com for more details.