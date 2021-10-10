AUTUMN IS HERE2021 Guide To Festivals, Farms And Haunts In Western Pa.
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Frank Street, Greenfield, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Police, SWAT Situation

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man has been arrested following a SWAT situation in Greenfield.

READ MORE: 'Don't Take Coronavirus As A Joke:' Family Pleads With Public To Get Vaccinated After Two Families Members Die Within 2 Days Of Each Other

On Sunday night, the Pittsburgh Police SWAT team was called to a home in Greenfield as a man was barricaded inside.

READ MORE: One Person Killed In ATV Crash In Penn Hills

Just after 11:30 p.m., the man was taken into custody without incident.

MORE NEWS: Local Organization Encourages Resources For Mental Health On World Mental Health Day

Stay with KDKA.com for more details.