By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – This week, UPMC and Pittsburgh Public Schools will team up to hold a vaccination blitz at several locations.

Starting on Thursday, vaccination clinics for students and staff can attend several locations:

Pittsburgh Allderdice – 7:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.

Pittsburgh Millones – 7:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.

Pittsburgh Westinghouse – 9:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

Pittsburgh CAPA – 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

Pittsburgh Student Achievement Center – 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Pittsburgh Obama – 1:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh Sci-Tech – 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

“This ongoing partnership with UPMC is a key strategy for the District to mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” said Dr. Wayne Walters, Pittsburgh Public Schools Interim Superintendent. “The health and wellness of our teachers, staff, students and community are crucial for our schools to remain open and focus on high-quality teaching and learning.”

More clinics will continue on Friday at four locations.

Pittsburgh Carrick – 7:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.

Pittsburgh Brashear – 9:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Pittsburgh Perry – 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Pittsburgh Oliver – 1:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

The Pfizer COVID-19 will be available for anyone age 12 and older.

The single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will also be available for anyone 18 and older.

Any student wanting to get vaccinated must have a consent form fully completed and signed by a parent.

The clinics will also offer booster shots for staff who are eligible and received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination.

The vaccination clinic registration can be found at this link.