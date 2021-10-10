By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Three teens are facing criminal mischief charges because of a TikTok challenge.
According to State Police, three 17-year-olds damaged a soap dispenser at Slippery Rock High School.
Troopers say it was part of the ‘Devious Licks’ challenge.
The trend involves students recording themselves destroying school property, and posting the video on TikTok.
Districts have warned students and parents that there’s a zero-tolerance policy for social media challenges like these.