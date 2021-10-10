AUTUMN IS HERE2021 Guide To Festivals, Farms And Haunts In Western Pa.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Another very comfortable night is in play for the area. Generally, we’ll be looking at clear skies with most of our temperatures dipping into the 50s again. The bright and warm weather will continue Monday.

Temperatures will also run well above average for most of this week. Fall-like temperatures return for the weekend, though.

Rain chances during the traditional workweek will be more of an isolated occurrence.

While we could see a stray shower Tuesday afternoon and Friday afternoon, the best chance for rain this week comes Saturday.

In short, this week has a little “something” for most everyone.

