PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Another very comfortable night is in play for the area. Generally, we’ll be looking at clear skies with most of our temperatures dipping into the 50s again. The bright and warm weather will continue Monday.
WEATHER LINKS:
Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos
Temperatures will also run well above average for most of this week. Fall-like temperatures return for the weekend, though.
Rain chances during the traditional workweek will be more of an isolated occurrence.READ MORE: Western Pennsylvania's Newest Major Roadway, The Southern Beltway, Set To Open On Friday
While we could see a stray shower Tuesday afternoon and Friday afternoon, the best chance for rain this week comes Saturday.
In short, this week has a little “something” for most everyone.
MORE NEWS: Zelienople Police Investigating Vandalism Of Butler County Democrats' Tent At Fall Fest
Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.