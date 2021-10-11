BRADDOCK, Pa. (KDKA) – A toddler was found wandering through Braddock alone wearing nothing but a diaper and a t-shirt.

According to Braddock Police, the boy was found roaming the area of Sixth and Margaretta streets by a woman driving by the busy intersection around 2:30 p.m. Monday.

The boy was taken to the police station. Police say the woman who found him stayed the entire time, and the boy was so frantic, he wouldn’t leave her side.

Officers went to the boy’s home and brought the grandfather, who was watching the child, in custody. He reportedly told police he didn’t know how the boy got out, but the door was broken.

A responding officer said there’s no excuse for what happened.

“If you’re a parent and you’re in charge of watching a child, I know people in this borough who work three or four jobs to make ends meet, and they know where their children are 24/7. This child was left to wander the streets in a dangerous intersection, and it’s unacceptable. It’s unacceptable,” said Braddock Officer Michael Smerkar.

Officers weren’t able to confirm who has legal custody of the boy, but he’s back home with his grandparents and mother.

CYF is investigating and police are pursuing charges.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.