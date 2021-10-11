By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are investigating after three people were shot in the Hill District.READ MORE: Pennsylvania State-Owned University Enrollment Drops To Lowest Level In Decades
Police responded Monday to a ShotSpotter alert for multiple shots fired in the 200 block of Devilliers Street around 7 p.m.READ MORE: Appeals Court Throws Out Life Sentence For Washington County Woman In Murder Of Her Newborn In 2004
Crews found one victim on the scene. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, Pittsburgh Public Safety said.
Public Safety said the two other male victims were taken to the hospital by a private vehicle. One victim was shot in the leg, while the other was shot in the face. Both are in stable condition, Public Safety said.MORE NEWS: Pittsburgh Funeral Director Says It Is Not Uncommon For Fans To Scatter Ashes At Sporting Events
No word on any possible suspects.