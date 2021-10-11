PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Airline passengers across the country are waking up worried about their flights after one of the largest airlines canceled more than 1,000 flights over the weekend.

Staffing shortages are one reason for the cancellations, with long lines growing at numerous airports, including Laguardia, Denver, and Dallas — all big airports that typically have thousands of travelers.

Southwest is blaming air-traffic control and weather-related challenges for more than 1,800 cancellations.

The company is also saying that they’re operating fewer flights than it did pre-pandemic, which makes it harder to reschedule passengers.

As for staffing shortages, the FAA says that ended on Friday, but according to CBS News sources, the company’s staffing problems led to many flights being grounded over the weekend.

On Saturday, more than 800 flights were canceled. On Sunday, more than 1,000 more were canceled, with more than 1,000 delays also being reported each day.

Southwest has apologized for the massive travel disruption, saying it was trying to get people home quickly and safely.

There has also been speculation about a pilot walkout after Southwest issued a vaccine mandate for employees last week.

The Southwest Airlines Pilot Association says that’s not the case.

As of Monday morning, one arriving flight and one departing flight from Pittsburgh International Airport were among those being cancelled.