By: KDKA-TV News Staff
NORTH VERSAILLES (KDKA) — An increased security presence will be on hand at the East Allegheny Junior/Senior High School on Tuesday due to a threat that has been determined to have ‘minor credibility.’
The school district says that North Versailles Township Police were notified of a threat made on Snapchat overnight.
In a message shared on the district’s Facebook page, Superintendent Alan Johnson says that there will be an increased security presence Tuesday, including the presence of police officers.
Superintendent Johnson says that while the threat was made against the Junior/Senior High School, security will be increased at Logan Elementary as well.
Johnson says that a further update will be issued once all students have safely arrived to school.
