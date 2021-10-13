By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 433 new COVID-19 cases and 13 additional deaths.
Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 178 are confirmed cases and 255 are probable cases.
The thirteen new deaths are from an import of data from the state. The dates range from Sept. 28 to Oct. 18. One person was in the 50-64 age group and the rest were 65 years or older.
There have been 8,444 total hospitalizations and 126,023 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.
The county-wide death toll stands at 2,217.
