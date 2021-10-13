By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Allegheny County Sheriff William Mullen has ordered his deputies and other staff members to be vaccinated by Dec. 1 or face termination.
Sheriff Mullen confirmed the order in a phone call Wednesday with KDKA investigator Andy Sheehan.
"More than 500 police officers across the country have died of COVID, and I don't want to see anyone die," Sheriff Mullen said.
Mullen noted his deputies are at particular risk because they often transport sick inmates to and from the hospital. Currently, about 30 percent of the sheriff’s deputies are not vaccinated.
In issuing this order, Mullen joins Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald — who has said all county employees who cannot show proof of vaccination by December risk losing their jobs.
The Sheriff’s Office, the Treasurer’s Office, and other so-called row offices headed by elected officials have followed suit.