PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rania Harris, of Rania’s Catering, is back with another recipe from Shop ‘n Save! This week she’s making a great food for Oktoberfest!
Sausage and Potatoes Au Gratin Bake
Ingredients:
- 1 Pound ground breakfast sausage
- 1 Can (10.5 ounces) Wild Harvest Organic cream of mushroom condensed soup
- 3/4 Cup Wild Harvest Organic milk
- 1/2 Cup chopped onion
- 1/2 Teaspoon Essential Everyday ground black pepper
- 1/4 Teaspoon Essential Everyday salt
- 3 Cups potatoes, sliced 1/8- inch thick (about 1 pound)
- 3 Tablespoons Wild Harvest Organic butter
- 2 Cups Essential Everyday shredded cheddar cheese
Directions:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F
In a large skillet over medium high heat, cook and crumble sausage until done. Pour off grease and pat with paper towels to remove excess oil.
In a medium bowl, whisk together soup, milk, onion, pepper and salt.
Spray a 2-quart casserole with nonstick cooking spray. Place half the potatoes in bottom of dish. Top with half the soup mixture and half the cooked sausage. Repeat layers, ending with sausage; dot with butter.
Cover and bake for 1 to 1 1/2 hours. Uncover, sprinkle with cheese and return to oven, baking until cheese is melted and bubbly, about 5 minutes.