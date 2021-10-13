By: KDKA-TV News Staff

TAMPA BAY (KDKA) – The Penguins played spoiler on Tuesday night, beating the defending Stanley Cup champions, the Tampa Bay Lightning, on their banner raising season-opener.

However, it was more than just a regular-season victory for the boys in black and yellow.

With the 6-2 victory over the Lightning, Head Coach Mike Sullivan now sits tied with former Head Coach Dan Bylsma for most wins as the Penguins’ bench boss at 252.

Sullivan and Bylsma have followed a similar trajectory as the Penguins coach.

Both were mid-season replacements that went on to win the Stanley Cup.

Also, in 2014, Bylsma was named the head coach of the United States Olympic Team.

In 2022, Sullivan will be Team USA’s head coach at the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

The Penguins will take on the Florida Panthers on Thursday night. Should they win, Sullivan will become the franchise leader in wins with 253.