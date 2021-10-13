JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (AP) — An electrical malfunction sparked a fire that killed a child and a teenager last month in western Pennsylvania, authorities said.
Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees said Tuesday that DNA analysis was used to identify the bodies of 8-year-old Zyvre Gaines and 15-year-old Nakiya Success following the Sept. 29 fire in the Moxham section of Johnstown.
Both died of toxic smoke and gas inhalation, and the teenager had fourth-degree burns, Lees said. Their deaths were ruled accidental.
A May 30th fire in the same Johnstown neighborhood killed a 4-year-old girl and her 5-year-old brother and injured two others. On Sunday, fire claimed the life of a 73-year-old woman in the city.
