NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) — New Kensington Police are searching for a missing 33-year-old woman.

Police say Alexis Johnson was last seen in New Kensington on Oct. 5 or Oct. 6.

(Photo Credit: New Kensington Police)

Police say Johnson has brown eyes and black hair.