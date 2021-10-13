By: KDKA-TV News Staff
NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) — New Kensington Police are searching for a missing 33-year-old woman.
Police say Alexis Johnson was last seen in New Kensington on Oct. 5 or Oct. 6.
Police say Johnson has brown eyes and black hair.