PLEASANT HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) – Pittsburgh’s first outpatient monoclonal antibody infusion clinic opened its doors to COVID-19 patients Wednesday.

Olympus Infusions in Pleasant Hills partnered with its sister company Spartan Pharmacy, allowing pharmacists to administer IV infusions into high-risk COVID-19 patients.

The Food and Drug Administration reports the monoclonal antibody infusions help fight off and prevent severe disease.

“The main goal is to keep people from turning to severe cases and keeping them out of the hospital,” said Jodi Mitchell, a pharmacist at Spartan Pharmacy.

Mitchell said the treatment is for high-risk COVID patients who have tested positive for the virus.

She said those patients include anyone 65 and older or with chronic diseases such as lung or kidney disease.

“If you need oxygen therapy, this is not for you. This is mild to moderate cases that are still at home,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell said their mission is to keep COVID-19 patients out of the hospital.

“It’s about 70% effective at decreasing symptoms. It’s not going to be something where you come and get your infusion and you feel better the next day kind of thing,” Mitchell said.

She said it takes about 20 minutes to get an infusion. Treatment is free.

“When you come in, we get you checked in and we take your vitals. We get you in the infusion chair. The infusion itself only lasts about 20 minutes and then you do sit for an hour afterwards. We have nurses watching just in case that someone would have any kind of reaction,” Mitchell said.

To learn if you are eligible and how to make an appointment, click here. You can also call 1-800-720-7287 to schedule an appointment.