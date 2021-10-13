By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BEAVER FALLS (KDKA) – A tractor-trailer shut down a portion of the Pennsylvania Turnpike on Tuesday night.READ MORE: Allegheny County Councilmember Makes Another Push For Mandatory Mask-Wearing
According to emergency dispatchers, the truck blew out a tire, hit the center barrier, and then caught fire.READ MORE: Police Chase Comes To An End When Driver Slams Into An Adult Store Off Of McKnight Road
The crash happened near the Beaver Falls exit and smoke could be seen billowing from the truck.
Despite the crash and the flames, the driver of the truck was not hurt.MORE NEWS: Pittsburgh Fire Investigation Unit Investigating Dumpster Fires As Arson
As crews extinguished the fire and cleared the scene, the turnpike was closed in both directions.