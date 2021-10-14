By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 473 new COVID-19 cases and 14 additional deaths.
Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 335 are confirmed cases and 138 are probable cases.
The 14 new deaths range from Oct. 5 to Oct. 10. One person was in the 25-49 age group, three were in the 50-64 age group and 10 were 65 years or older.
There have been 8,539 total hospitalizations and 126,496 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.
The county-wide death toll stands at 2,231.
