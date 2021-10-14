By: KDKA-TV News Staff
TAMPA, Fl./PITTSBURGH, Pa. (KDKA) — Antonio Brown reached a new milestone recently.
He is the fastest NFL wide receiver to get 900 career catches.
The former Steeler addressed the feat at a press conference and credited Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.
Antonio Brown on becoming fastest #NFL WR to get to 900 career catches — He thanks Ben and Brady pic.twitter.com/jcPkqDfrok
— Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) October 14, 2021
"That's something that I'm really grateful for, but I couldn't do it by myself. I've been able to play with some great quarterbacks–Ben Roethlisberger, Tom Brady–some places where I've played with guys like that [I'm] able to get the ball out and be on that trajectory."
Brown re-signed a one year deal with his current team, the Buccaneers, back in May, so he will continue working alongside quarterback Tom Brady.