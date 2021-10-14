KDKA-TV TURKEY FUNDDonate and provide a warm Thanksgiving meal to your neighbors in need.
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Antonio Brown, Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tom Brady

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

TAMPA, Fl./PITTSBURGH, Pa. (KDKA) — Antonio Brown reached a new milestone recently.

READ MORE: 2 Dead In West Mifflin House Fire

He is the fastest NFL wide receiver to get 900 career catches.

READ MORE: COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: State Reports 5,253 New Cases, Over 100 More Deaths

The former Steeler addressed the feat at a press conference and credited Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

“That’s something that I’m really grateful for, but I couldn’t do it by myself. I’ve been able to play with some great quarterbacks–Ben Roethlisberger, Tom Brady–some places where I’ve played with guys like that [I’m] able to get the ball out and be on that trajectory.”

MORE NEWS: COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Reports 473 New Cases, 14 More Deaths

Brown re-signed a one year deal with his current team, the Buccaneers, back in May, so he will continue working alongside quarterback Tom Brady.