WASHINGTON COUNTY (KDKA) — Chartiers-Houston School District is under lockdown as a precaution as local police serve a warrant in the nearby area, according to dispatchers.
Both the district and dispatchers have said there is no threat to the schools and that no Chartiers-Houston students are involved in any way.
The lockdown means that the doors of Allison Park Elementary School and Chartiers-Houston Jr./Sr. High School are closed to visitors wanting to enter or exit the buildings, but that school activities are still ongoing as per usual.
“Everyone is safe,” according to the Chartiers-Houston School District.
The lockdown of the doors will end once police have given the school district the all clear.
