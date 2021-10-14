NEW KENSINGTON (KDKA) – A New Kensington couple said “I do” at a rather unusual place.

All to make sure the groom’s mother could attend.

While they expected a quick service at her bedside, they quickly came to realize no detail would be overlooked.

Chaz Wilburn and Amanda Gould are just 11 days into wedded bliss.

“It has been amazing, more amazing than I could have thought it would be,” Amanda said.

“Honestly, it feels like we’re living right,” Chaz added.

The couple’s walk down the aisle took a detour when Chaz’s mother wound up in the hospital, unable to speak.

Then, Chaz had an idea.

What if the two wed at UPMC St. Margaret’s Hospital with mom as their witness.

“Chaz is very seldomly speechless and whenever Bailey called, that was the social worker that put the whole plan in motion, he was stuttering and stumbling, it was so funny,” Amanda recalled. “It was just a social worker, she asked, she passed the question along and it turned into this big amazing thing.”

Those two social workers transformed into wedding planners; booking the hospital chapel, engraving champagne glasses, and scoring a cake.

“The cake was gorgeous it was a two-tiered cake, it was huge and it was beautiful,” Amanda said.

“Delicious too cause I don’t like cake, I’m not a cake person,” Chaz said with a laugh.

They even got mom dolled up, complete with makeup, hair, and a beautiful dress.

“They got her hair done and wheeled her down and moved the chapel around so it was easy for them to get her in there it was just so perfect,” Amanda said.

Chaz and Amanda can now call each other husband and wife and they’ll forever call the two hospital workers, Bailey and Sondra, friends.

“They took their time, effort, money and people volunteered, I don’t think ill ever come down, my honeymoon high is a life high,” Chaz said.

Chaz also said that even though his mom can’t communicate right now with words, they could see the joy on her face as she definitely knew she was included.