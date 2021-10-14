By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) — A motion has been filed by Attorney General Josh Shapiro, asking the court to stop the subpoena that seeks to access the personal information of Pennsylvania voters.
The subpoena is a part of some senators’ efforts to look into the 2020 Presidential Election, which they call an “election audit.”
The subpoena was issued by State Senators Cris Dush and Jake Corman.
The motion to stop the subpoena was filed on Thursday in Commonwealth Court.
Shapiro alleges that Pennsylvania voters' information would be "turn[ed] over to an unidentified third party" and that the subpoena would breach "basic security protocols."
