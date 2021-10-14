PENN HILLS (KDKA) – One person was killed in a shooting in Penn Hills on Wednesday night.
Just after 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday night, Allegheny County Police were alerted to a shooting in the 200 block of Columbia Avenue.
Once they arrived on the scene, they found a male of an unknown age who had been shot multiple times.
He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Allegheny County Police homicide detectives are investigating.
Anyone with information is being asked to call county police at 1-833-255-8477.