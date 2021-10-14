By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police say the man who officers used a stun gun on to take into custody in Bloomfield has died after suffering a medical emergency.

According to police, the theft suspect died Thursday morning at a local hospital.

The male who was taken into custody during a theft in progress call in the 5100 block of Harriet St. on Oct.13, was pronounced deceased this morning.

All inquiries regarding this investigation should be directed to the @AlleghenyCoPD.

Additional information on the man will be released by the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office, police say.

Allegheny County Police is now in charge of the investigation.

Pittsburgh Police say officers used a Taser while arresting the man because he “became non-compliant while being taken into custody.” The arrest happened Wednesday morning on Harriett Street.

Police took the man to the hospital, but say he suffered a medical emergency outside.

KDKA’s Jennifer Borrasso talked to an eyewitness who watched the incident unfold.

From his window, Ryan Cohn said he watched the police officer trying to arrest the man in his front yard on Harriet Street.

“I just know there’s a police officer yelling at this man to put his hands behind his back,” Cohn said. “The suspect was standing there saying, ‘I didn’t do anything, I didn’t do anything.’ He wasn’t violent or anything, but he wasn’t putting his hands behind his back.”

“At one point, the officer said to do it or you are going to get tased,” Cohn said.

Cohn said the officer used the stun gun on the man at least three times.

All of the Zone 5 police officers who responded to the call are on paid administrative leave, which is standard policy, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety.

The Pittsburgh Citizen Police Review Board is also looking into the incident.

