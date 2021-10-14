KDKA-TV TURKEY FUNDDonate and provide a warm Thanksgiving meal to your neighbors in need.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

CARRICK (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police, Pittsburgh Animal Control, and Humane Animal Rescue removed more than 30 animals from a home in Carrick.

Police were alerted to a home that had been reportedly hoarding animals in the 300 block of Linnview Avenue around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Once officers arrived, they removed 26 small breed dogs and 13 cats from the home.

Two of those dogs will require emergency care.

The dogs were taken to the Humane Animal Rescue on the North Side and the cats were taken to the shelter in the East End.

Police are investigating.

