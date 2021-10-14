By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The first major road built in Pittsburgh since the Parkway North in 1989 is opening Friday.READ MORE: Western Pennsylvania’s Newest Major Roadway, The Southern Beltway, Set To Open On Friday
A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Thursday for the $800 million project.
HAPPENING NOW: A ribbon cutting is about to take place ahead of tomorrow’s opening of the Southern Beltway which weaves through Washington and Allegheny Counties. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/yLmNrZgfXW
— Amy Wadas (@AmyWadas) October 14, 2021
The 19-mile-long Southern Beltway, also known as Pennsylvania Turnpike 576, goes from Interstate 79 at the Allegheny and Washington counties line to Pittsburgh International Airport. There are a total of nine exits. The road also links to the Findlay Connector, which opened in 2006 and is now part of the Southern Beltway.READ MORE: Cyclists And Pedestrians Get Preview Of Newly-Constructed Southern Beltway
It’s expected to ease congestion on big roads like the Parkway West, I-79 and Route 50 while also giving drivers an alternative to rural roads.
The Turnpike says there will be three toll points, each charging drivers $1.30 if they have an E-ZPass and $2.60 if they don’t.
While the main part of the beltway will open Friday, crews still have a few finishing touches to do near I-79 before the entire project is completed by next summer.MORE NEWS: ‘It’ll Be A Straight Shot:’ The Southern Beltway Close To Opening In Pittsburgh
Amy Wadas will have more on KDKA Evening News.