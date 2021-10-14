By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The first major road built in Pittsburgh since the Parkway North in 1989 is opening Friday.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Thursday for the $800 million project.

HAPPENING NOW: A ribbon cutting is about to take place ahead of tomorrow’s opening of the Southern Beltway which weaves through Washington and Allegheny Counties. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/yLmNrZgfXW — Amy Wadas (@AmyWadas) October 14, 2021

The 19-mile-long Southern Beltway, also known as Pennsylvania Turnpike 576, goes from Interstate 79 at the Allegheny and Washington counties line to Pittsburgh International Airport. There are a total of nine exits. The road also links to the Findlay Connector, which opened in 2006 and is now part of the Southern Beltway.

It’s expected to ease congestion on big roads like the Parkway West, I-79 and Route 50 while also giving drivers an alternative to rural roads.

The Turnpike says there will be three toll points, each charging drivers $1.30 if they have an E-ZPass and $2.60 if they don’t.

While the main part of the beltway will open Friday, crews still have a few finishing touches to do near I-79 before the entire project is completed by next summer.

