By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 493 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death.

Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 356 are confirmed cases and 137 are probable cases.

The one new death happened this month and was a person 65 years or older.

There have been 8,550 total hospitalizations and 126,989 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.

The county-wide death toll stands at 2,232.

