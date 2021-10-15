CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A Detroit man has been arrested in the fatal shootings of two women in West Virginia, police said.
Marquis Jermayne Goodman, 21, was arrested Thursday in Detroit in the Oct. 8 shootings of Bria Nicole White, 26, and Kytiana Belcher, 22, both of Charleston, Charleston police said in a statement.
Charleston police had obtained a warrant charging Goodman with two counts of first-degree murder, the statement said.
The women lived together. Their bodies were found in different locations in Charleston. White was found on a sidewalk and Belcher was located in a backyard, police said.
