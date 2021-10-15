PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Good morning!

It’s a mild start to our morning with lows in the mid-60s.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

Today will be the last warm day of the week with highs nearing 80.

Ahead of an approaching cold front, we will get some light scattered showers. The bulk of the rain arrives late tonight and through the morning Saturday. We may get a few rumbles of thunder, but it doesn’t look like any football games will get pushed to Saturday morning because of lightning, like last week.

The heaviest rain will be overnight through early Saturday morning and ease up by the afternoon. There is a slight risk for severe storms this evening and overnight for much of the region.

It’s unfortunate just as foliage colors are peaking, much of the leaves are just going to blow off and even trees and branches down is possible.

The storms will be more scattered north and west of the city. I wouldn’t cancel all outdoor plans Saturday afternoon but maybe delay going to the pumpkin patch until noon.

Temperatures will fall through the day Saturday leaving daytime temperatures in the mid-50s.

Behind the cold front, “sweater weather” and perfect football weather returns with highs around 60 Sunday and mid to upper 60s for the work week with sunshine.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.