By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) — The Meadows Racetrack and Casino in Washington County is no more.

Its new name was unveiled Friday morning and is now known as the Hollywood Casino at The Meadows. To celebrate, there are activities and even a fireworks show – weather permitting – all weekend long.

“We’ve done the unveiling and now we’ve got to celebrate,” Rahul Kaushik, the casino’s VP of Marketing, said.

The casino’s parent company has been putting the “Hollywood Casino” brand on many of its properties.

There are other changes planned — including renovating parts of the casino and adding new restaurants.

“We started to upgrade this place with what a typical flagship Hollywood property has,” said Kaushik. “We’ve upgraded the food court with a [new] eatery, we’ve put a sportsbook in the middle of the casino to create excitement. We cleaned up the casino floor. We put in Embers [Lounge] by the racetrack for the racing crowd. And, we’re not going to stop.”

Kaushik says there are already plans in place to upgrade the new sportsbook.

The fireworks show is set for Saturday evening.