By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MUNHALL (KDKA) – No one was hurt after a car drove into a construction ditch in Munhall.
According to the Munhall Volunteer Fire Company, on Wednesday night a car drove into the ditch in the 4000 block of West Run Road.
Once first responders arrived, all occupants were out of the vehicle and unharmed.
Munhall Volunteer Fire Company is reminding residents that West Run Road is closed between Union Street and Tioga Street until December and only local residents should use the road while the construction continues.