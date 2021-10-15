By: KDKA-TV News Staff
INDIANAPOLIS (KDKA) – Pittsburgh has become a hub for autonomous vehicle research in the past few years and now a team at Pitt is taking the next step.
The team has a self-driving Indy Car that will be competing at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway next weekend.
That car is one of nine finalists competing for $1 million.
It’s also the only team with a woman and student leading it – Team Captain Nayana Suvarna.
“I think that overall it’s been a really great experience to have an opportunity like this because I know that a lot of women aren’t afforded the same opportunities in terms of getting to a leadership position at this level,” she said. “It’s been a really great experience. and I have a really supportive team who helps me every step of the way.”
Here’s the other thing about Suvarna – she doesn’t have her driver’s license yet but in autonomous racing, you don’t need one.