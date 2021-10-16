By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man had to be rescued after his SUV rolled down a hillside near the Steelers facility on the South Side.
Officials tell KDKA that the man was able to roll his disabled vehicle from East Carson Street into a parking lot.
While the vehicle was still in gear, the SUV got away from him, and took him part of the way down the hillside.
The man suffered a broken arm and was taken to the hospital.
His condition is unknown.
