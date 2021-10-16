KDKA-TV TURKEY FUNDDonate and provide a warm Thanksgiving meal to your neighbors in need.
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The man suffered a broken arm and his condition is unknown.
Filed Under:East Carson Street, Local News, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Rollover Crash, South Side

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man had to be rescued after his SUV rolled down a hillside near the Steelers facility on the South Side.

Officials tell KDKA that the man was able to roll his disabled vehicle from East Carson Street into a parking lot.

While the vehicle was still in gear, the SUV got away from him, and took him part of the way down the hillside.

(Photo Credit: KDKA NewsChopper2)

The man suffered a broken arm and was taken to the hospital.

His condition is unknown.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story. 