By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Penguins history books now have a new coach atop the all-time wins list: Mike Sullivan.
With the Penguins beating the Chicago Blackhawks 5-2 in their home opener on Saturday night, Head Coach Mike Sullivan surpassed Dan Bylsma as the winningest coach in team history with 253.
Since being hired in the 2015-2016 season when he replaced Mike Johnston, he has won two Stanley Cups as head coach and been named Team USA's head coach for the 2022 Winter Olympics.
Despite missing Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and others to start the 2021-22 season, the Penguins are 2-0-1.