By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — People waiting in long lines to get into Heinz Field has been a common theme for Steelers fans this season, and the team is launching a new program to help fans get into their seats in time for games.
The new program will use something near and dear to many fans — with fireworks launched into the sky.
Heinz Field management and the team are kicking off the Fireworks Alert Program, beginning this Sunday.
Zambelli Fireworks will light up the sky, one hour before kickoff.
For Sunday’s game, that will be around 7:20 p.m.
The team wants the fireworks to serve as a reminder to fans to make their way into Heinz Field so that they don’t miss pregame activities and kickoff.