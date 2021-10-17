By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh was marking World Food Day, which raises awareness about the issues behind hunger.
The EAT Initiative hosted the event in the Hill District, complete with food distribution, concert, and family fun.
It all took place outside of the former Shop 'N Save on Centre Avenue.
While it is closed, plans are in place for Salem’s Market to take over.
However, until then, the Hill District remains without a true grocery store.
"This is considered a food desert but we consider it food apartheid because it's by design," said Chef Claudy Pierre of the EAT Initiative. "There's a lot of things that happen that now people only have a dollar store to actually buy food and produce. So, right now we're working our best to make sure we change that."
Democratic mayoral nominee Ed Gainey was also in attendance and thanked volunteers who were distributing food.