By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Well, the Steelers said they wanted the fans in the stands right at kickoff, but what happened just moments into the first quarter probably wasn’t what they had in mind.

Play needed to be stopped as the Seahawks’ offense prepared to face a third-down situation due to a fan running onto the field.

As he attempted to run across the field, he tripped at the 35-yard line and was apprehended by stadium security and Pittsburgh Police.

Just a reminder – leave the playing field for the players and enjoy the game from the comfort of your seat.