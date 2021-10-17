By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Well, the Steelers said they wanted the fans in the stands right at kickoff, but what happened just moments into the first quarter probably wasn’t what they had in mind.
Turf monster got the fan who just ran on the field. pic.twitter.com/Te3U6tk6b4
— Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) October 18, 2021
Play needed to be stopped as the Seahawks’ offense prepared to face a third-down situation due to a fan running onto the field.READ MORE: EAT Initiative Hosts Food Distribution On World Food Day In The Hill District
As he attempted to run across the field, he tripped at the 35-yard line and was apprehended by stadium security and Pittsburgh Police.
Idiots in Prime Time! Drunk runs onto the field during #Steelers #Seahawks game. pic.twitter.com/j2txzKqGfF
— Ian Smith (@ismithKDKA) October 18, 2021
Just a reminder – leave the playing field for the players and enjoy the game from the comfort of your seat.