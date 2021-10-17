By: KDKA-TV News Staff
LAWRENCEVILLE (KDKA) — A three-alarm duplex fire in Lawrenceville last night reportedly rekindled this morning, causing firefighters to return to the scene.
Sources say the fire rekindled around 10 a.m. Sunday, but there were only a few minor hot spots to be doused out.READ MORE: Two Firefighters Injured While Battling Duplex Fire In Lawrenceville
As of a little after 11 a.m., fire crews had the site under control.
The fire last night led to two people and their pets evacuating, and two firefighters were injured in the process of putting the flames out.