By: KDKA-TV News Staff
ALIQUIPPA (KDKA) — The Hopewell Police Department is asking for the public's help finding Nicholas Ciccone, who is currently missing.
Ciccone is 65-years-old, 6’0 tall and is described as having salt-and-pepper colored hair and green eyes.
Police say he was last seen driving a green 1998 Chevrolet pick-up truck with a registration plate reading YTH2157 around 8:30 a.m. in Coraopolis.
The Hopewell Township Police Department asks anyone who sees him to contact them or their local police station.