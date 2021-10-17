By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Zoo is allowing people into the zoo again after temporarily stopping admission earlier in the day.READ MORE: Suspect In Custody After Woman Killed, Man Injured In Kennedy Twp. Shooting
Admission had been temporarily stopped because the zoo reached capacity for its “ZooBoo” event, which is held every year for children and families.
READ MORE: Police Searching For 65-Year-Old Missing Man Nicholas Ciccone Last Seen Around Coraopolis
Admissions are back open! Thank you for your patience. https://t.co/9Tkw6jHpSM
— Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium (@PghZoo) October 17, 2021
Attendees get to trick-or-treat and get involved in other Halloween-themed activities.MORE NEWS: Two People Found Dead In Forward Twp. Home, Police Investigating
“ZooBoo” is scheduled through 3 p.m. today and will also be held next weekend, according to the zoo’s website.