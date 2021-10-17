KDKA-TV TURKEY FUNDDonate and provide a warm Thanksgiving meal to your neighbors in need.
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Local News, Pittsburgh Zoo, Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Zoo is allowing people into the zoo again after temporarily stopping admission earlier in the day.

Admission had been temporarily stopped because the zoo reached capacity for its “ZooBoo” event, which is held every year for children and families.

Attendees get to trick-or-treat and get involved in other Halloween-themed activities.

“ZooBoo” is scheduled through 3 p.m. today and will also be held next weekend, according to the zoo’s website.