By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Penguins re-assigned Pierre-Olivier Joseph to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

General Manager Ron Hextall made the announcement on Sunday.

The defenseman played 16 games in the 2020-21 NHL season after his NHL debut at the end of January of this year.

In all, he managed one goal, four assists and five points over the course of that season.

He also attended training camp and was in three preseason games.