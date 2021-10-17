By: KDKA-TV News Staff
STOWE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — An investigation is underway after a woman was killed and a man was injured in a shooting in Stowe Township.
According to Allegheny County Police, dispatchers notified of a shooting along Pine Hollow Road around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday night.
Police say that first responders found a man and woman at the scene who had both been shot.
Both people were taken to a nearby hospital. The woman was pronounced dead at the hospital, while the man was last listed in stable condition.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.