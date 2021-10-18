KDKA-TV TURKEY FUNDDonate and provide a warm Thanksgiving meal to your neighbors in need.
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Police say the shooting occurred along Rochelle Street around 9:30 p.m.
Filed Under:Knoxville, Local News, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Police, Rochelle Street, Shooting

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A teenager was taken to the hospital after being shot in Pittsburgh’s Knoxville neighborhood on Sunday night.

Police say the shooting occurred along Rochelle Street around 9:30 p.m.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Officers who were dispatched to the scene found the girl had been shot in the thigh. They were able to apply a tourniquet to her leg until paramedics were able to arrive.

Police have not provided any descriptions of potential suspects.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story. 