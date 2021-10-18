By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A teenager was taken to the hospital after being shot in Pittsburgh’s Knoxville neighborhood on Sunday night.
Police say the shooting occurred along Rochelle Street around 9:30 p.m.
Officers who were dispatched to the scene found the girl had been shot in the thigh. They were able to apply a tourniquet to her leg until paramedics were able to arrive.
Police have not provided any descriptions of potential suspects.
