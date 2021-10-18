By: Shelley Bortz

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Steelers pulled out all the stops on Sunday night to ensure fans would be in their seats for the start of their first primetime game this season.

This came after the Steelers’ home opener saw long lines and backups at the gates.

In order to avoid a repeat of that, the Steelers and Zambelli Fireworks teamed up to fill the sky with fireworks an hour before kickoff to alert fans that it was time to head inside of Heinz Field.

Then again, fireworks were set off a half-hour before kickoff.

Similar to when a show at the theater is about to begin and the lights go dim, this was the Steelers’ unique way to make sure fans are seeing everything they paid for.

“So, we don’t have bottlenecks as we try to get in the stadium,” said Tom Welsh.

The fireworks served as informational as the Steelers weren’t looking for another repeat of long lines due to mobile ticketing problems.

“Most people aren’t paying attention to their phones or the time, so that’s all we paid attention to the whole time, you have an hour, you have 30 minutes,” said Amanda Anderson.

The Steelers and Heinz Field will continue the fireworks alerts for the rest of the season.

If Sunday was any indication, it appears to be working.

Lines moved quickly and were much shorter.

“It’s moving smoothly, everyone is going at a fast pace, I don’t see any issues or problems,” said Jen White.

“We got to stop fooling around now, we don’t want to miss anything,” added Anderson.

As the season continues, Heinz Field management is asking everyone to have their mobile tickets ready and come to the gate at least 30 minutes before kickoff.