PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Election Day is fast approaching and the clock is ticking if you still need to register to vote.
If you want your voice heard in the upcoming election, today is the deadline to register to vote.
In the upcoming election, voters will elect officials for the following positions:
- Pennsylvania Supreme Court
- Superior Court
- Commonwealth Court
- County Common Pleas Court
- School boards
- Mayors
- Borough council members
- Township commissioners
- Numerous other local positions
For those who want to register to vote, you must be a citizen of the United States for at least one month before the election, must be a resident of Pennsylvania, and must be a resident of the election district in which the individual wants to register to vote. Voters must also be 18 years old.
Pennsylvania voters will have a few ways to vote.
Voting can be done over the counter now, through October 26, can vote by mail, or vote at the polls on Election Day, which will be open from 7:00 a.m. through 8:00 p.m. on November 2.