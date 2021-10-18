By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The PWSA is holding a contest as part of Imagine a Day Without Water.
Elected officials, water utilities, community leaders, educators, and businesses will take part in the seventh annual Imagine a Day Without Water on Oct. 21. It’s a nationwide day of education and advocacy about the value of water.
The PWSA is hosting an essay and drawing contest in partnership with the Pittsburgh Parks Conservency. People are asked to submit a short essay about water and kids are also encouraged to get involved by drawing a picture. More information on contests and how to join can be found here.