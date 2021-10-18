KDKA-TV TURKEY FUNDDonate and provide a warm Thanksgiving meal to your neighbors in need.
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
We're gathering our list of Western Pennsylvania's Halloween celebrations here.
Filed Under:Fall Fun, Halloween, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Trick-Or-Treating, Trick-Or-Treating Times

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Trick or treat! Halloween celebrations are making a comeback, even if there are safety measures in place due to the ongoing pandemic.

The City of Pittsburgh has announced their Trick or Treating times for Sunday, Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m. They are offering these safety tips:

• Avoid direct contact with others who do not live with you.
• Make a cloth mask part of your costume, but do not substitute a costume mask for a cloth mask.
• Bring hand sanitizer to use throughout trick-or-treating and wash your hands before eating any treats.
• Follow distancing on sidewalks and when approaching homes. Stay at least 6 feet away from others outside of your household.
• Wear reflective clothing and bring flashlights for visibility while trick-or-treating.

So, get your costume ready and grab your pumpkin, there’s candy to be collected.

Here is our growing list of Western Pennsylvania trick or treating times and community celebrations:

ALLEGHENY COUNTY:

  • Aleppo Township:
  • Aspinwall: Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat at 6 p.m., Costume Parade at 7:30 p.m.
  • Avalon Borough: Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
  • Baldwin Borough:
  • Bell Acres: Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
  • Bellevue:
  • Ben Avon: Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
  • Bethel Park: Saturday, Oct. 30 – Spooktacular Parade 9 a.m.; Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
  • Blawnox:
  • Brackenridge: Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
  • Braddock:
  • Braddock Hills: Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 2-4 p.m.
  • Bradford Woods:
  • Brentwood:
  • Bridgeville: Saturday, Oct. 30 – Halloween Parade 11 a.m.; Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
  • Carnegie: Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
  • Castle Shannon: Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
  • Chalfant: Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
  • Cheswick:
  • Churchill: Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 5-7 p.m.
  • Clairton:
  • Collier Township: Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
  • Coraopolis Borough: Thursday, Oct. 28 – Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
  • Crafton Borough: Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
  • Crescent Township: Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 6-7:30 p.m.
  • Dormont: Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
  • Dravosburg: Sunday, Oct. 31 – Costume Parade at 5 p.m., Trick or Treat 6-7:30 p.m.
  • East Deer: Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
  • East McKeesport:
  • East Pittsburgh: Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 5-7 p.m.
  • Edgewood Borough: Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 6 p.m.
  • Edgeworth:
  • Elizabeth Borough:
  • Elizabeth Township: Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
  • Emsworth: Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
  • Etna:
  • Fawn Township: Friday, Oct. 29 – Trunk or Treat at Fawn Twp. #1 Fire Hall 5-7 p.m.
  • Findlay Township: Saturday, Oct. 30 – Spooky Spectacular at Clinton Park 12-2 p.m., Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
  • Forest Hills: Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
  • Forward Township:
  • Fox Chapel: Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
  • Franklin Park: Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
  • Frazer Township: Saturday, Oct. 30 – Trick or Treat 5-8 p.m.
  • Glassport:
  • Glen Osborne: Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
  • Green Tree: Saturday, Oct. 23 – Halloween Happening at Green Tree Fire Hall 5:30 p.m.
  • Hampton Township: Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
  • Harmar Township: Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 5-7 p.m.
  • Harrison Township: Saturday, Oct. 30 – Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
  • Homestead: Saturday, Oct. 30 – Carnegie Library of Homestead Children’s Halloween Party 2-4 p.m.
  • Indiana Township: Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
  • Ingram: Saturday, Oct. 30 – Trick or Treat 2-4 p.m.
  • Jefferson Hills: Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
  • Kennedy Township: Saturday, Oct. 30 – Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
  • Kilbuck Township:
  • Leetsdale: Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
  • Marshall Township: Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
  • McCandless: Monday, Oct. 25 – Trick or Treat at McCandless Crossing 5-7 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
  • McKeesport: Saturday, Oct. 30 – Halloween Parade and Children’s Party at Renziehausen Park 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
  • McKees Rocks:
  • Millvale: Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 5:30-8 p.m.
  • Monroeville: Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
  • Moon Township: Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 6-7:30 p.m.
  • Mt. Lebanon: Saturday, Oct. 30 – Pumpkin Patch Parade on Washington Rd. 11 a.m.; Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
  • Mt. Oliver:
  • Munhall: Saturday, Oct. 30 – Halloween Parade 2-3 p.m.
  • Neville Township: Thursday, Oct. 28 – Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
  • North Braddock:
  • North Fayette: Saturday, Oct. 30 – Trick or Treat 5-7 p.m.
  • North Versailles: Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
  • Oakdale:
  • Oakmont: Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
  • O’Hara Township: Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
  • Ohio Township: Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
  • Penn Hills:
  • Pennsbury Village: Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
  • Pine Township: Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
  • Pitcairn: Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
  • Pittsburgh: Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 5-7 p.m.
  • Pleasant Hills: Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
  • Plum Borough: Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
  • Port Vue:
  • Rankin: Thursday, Oct. 28 – Trunk or Treat at Rankin Christian Center 5-7 p.m.
  • Reserve Township: Sunday, Oct. 24 – Halloween Parade 1 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 5:30-7:30 p.m.
  • Richland Township: Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
  • Robinson Township: Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
  • Ross Township: Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
  • Rosslyn Farms:
  • Scott Township: Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
  • Sewickley: Saturday, Oct. 30 – Halloween Parade 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
  • Shaler Township: Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
  • Sharpsburg: Saturday, Oct. 30 – Trunk or Treat 4-7 p.m.
  • South Fayette Township: Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
  • South Park Township: Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
  • Springdale Borough: Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 5-7 p.m.
  • Springdale Township: Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 5-7 p.m.
  • Stowe Township: Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
  • Swissvale:
  • Tarentum: Sunday, Oct. 17 – Boo Festival in Tarentum Park 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
  • Turtle Creek: Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 6-7:30 p.m.
  • Upper St. Clair: Friday, Oct. 22 – Monster Hunt in Boyce Mayview Park 4-8 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
  • Verona: Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
  • Versailles: Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
  • Wall Borough:
  • West Deer Township: Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
  • West Homestead:
  • West Mifflin: Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 6:30-8 p.m.
  • West View: Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
  • Whitaker:
  • White Oak: Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
  • Whitehall Borough: Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
  • Wilkins Township: Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
  • Wilkinsburg: Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
  • Wilmerding:

ARMSTRONG COUNTY:

  • Ford City: Saturday, Oct. 30 – Halloween Parade 3 p.m. and Trick or Treat 5-7 p.m.
  • Freeport Borough: Saturday, Oct. 30 — Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
  • Kiski Township:
  • North Apollo Borough: Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
  • South Buffalo Township: Saturday, Oct. 30 – SBTVFD Trunk Or Treat 6-8 p.m.

BEAVER COUNTY

  • Ambridge: Thursday, Oct. 28 – Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
  • Beaver Falls:
  • Brighton Township: Thursday, Oct. 28 – Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
  • Center Township: Thursday, Oct. 28 – Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
  • Chippewa Township: Thursday, Oct. 28 – Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
  • Conway: Thursday, Oct. 28 – Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
  • Economy Borough: Thursday, Oct. 28 – Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
  • Hopewell Township: Thursday, Oct. 28 – Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
  • Monaca Borough: Thursday, Oct. 28 – Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
  • New Brighton: Thursday, Oct. 28 – Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
  • New Sewickley Township: Thursday, Oct. 28 – Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.

BUTLER COUNTY

  • Adams Township: Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
  • Buffalo Township: Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
  • Butler Township: Friday, Oct. 29 – Celebration in Preston Park 6-7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 6-7 p.m.
  • Center Township: Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 6-7 p.m.
  • Cranberry Township: Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
  • Harmony Borough: Saturday, Oct. 30 – Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
  • Valencia: Saturday, Oct. 30 – Trick or Treat 6-7:30 p.m.
  • Zelienople Borough: Saturday, Oct. 30 – Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.

FAYETTE COUNTY

  • Brownsville Township/Borough/West Brownsville: Saturday, Oct. 30 – Trick or Treat 4-6 p.m., Parade 7 p.m.
  • Connellsville: Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
  • Dunbar Township: Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 4-6
  • Luzerne Township: Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 1-3 p.m.
  • Newell Borough: Saturday, Oct. 30 – Trick or Treat 2-5 p.m.
  • North Union Township: Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 5:30-7:30 p.m.
  • Redstone Township: Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 1-3 p.m.
  • South Union Township: Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 5:30-7:30 p.m.
  • Wharton Township: Saturday, Oct. 30 – Parade and Trick or Treat 6-9 p.m.

GREENE COUNTY

  • Waynesburg: Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 5-7 p.m.

LAWRENCE COUNTY

  • New Castle: Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 5-7 p.m.

MERCER COUNTY

  • Greenville: Saturday, Oct. 30 – Halloween Parade and Trick or Treat 2-6 p.m.
  • Grove City: Saturday, Oct. 30 – Trick or Treat 4-6 p.m.
  • Hermitage: Saturday, Oct. 30 – Trick or Treat 4-6 p.m.
  • Sharpsville: Saturday, Oct. 30 – Trick or Treat 4-6 p.m.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

  • Charleroi Borough: Wednesday, Oct. 27 – Parade and Business Trick or Treat at Market House 5-9 p.m.
  • Centerville Borough: Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 5-7 p.m.
  • Peters Township: Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
  • North Strabane Township: Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 6-7:30 p.m.
  • South Strabane Township: Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 5:30-7 p.m.
  • Union Township: Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.

WESTMORELAND COUNTY

  • East Huntingdon Township: Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 2-4 p.m.
  • Greensburg:
  • Hempfield Township: Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
  • Irwin Borough: Saturday, Oct. 23 – Store Trick or Treat 1-3 p.m., Parade 3-4 p.m., Party 7-10:30 p.m.
  • Latrobe:
  • Lower Burrell: Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
  • Monessen: Saturday, Oct. 30 – Trick or Treat 1-3 p.m.
  • Mount Pleasant Township: Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 2-4 p.m.
  • Murrysville: Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 5-7 p.m.
  • North Huntingdon Township: Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
  • Washington Township: Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
  • West Newton Borough: Saturday, Oct. 30 – Trick or Treat 1-5 p.m.