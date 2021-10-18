By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Trick or treat! Halloween celebrations are making a comeback, even if there are safety measures in place due to the ongoing pandemic.
The City of Pittsburgh has announced their Trick or Treating times for Sunday, Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m. They are offering these safety tips:
• Avoid direct contact with others who do not live with you.
• Make a cloth mask part of your costume, but do not substitute a costume mask for a cloth mask.
• Bring hand sanitizer to use throughout trick-or-treating and wash your hands before eating any treats.
• Follow distancing on sidewalks and when approaching homes. Stay at least 6 feet away from others outside of your household.
• Wear reflective clothing and bring flashlights for visibility while trick-or-treating.
So, get your costume ready and grab your pumpkin, there’s candy to be collected.
Here is our growing list of Western Pennsylvania trick or treating times and community celebrations:
ALLEGHENY COUNTY:
- Aleppo Township:
- Aspinwall: Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat at 6 p.m., Costume Parade at 7:30 p.m.
- Avalon Borough: Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Baldwin Borough:
- Bell Acres: Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Bellevue:
- Ben Avon: Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Bethel Park: Saturday, Oct. 30 – Spooktacular Parade 9 a.m.; Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Blawnox:
- Brackenridge: Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Braddock:
- Braddock Hills: Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 2-4 p.m.
- Bradford Woods:
- Brentwood:
- Bridgeville: Saturday, Oct. 30 – Halloween Parade 11 a.m.; Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Carnegie: Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Castle Shannon: Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Chalfant: Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Cheswick:
- Churchill: Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 5-7 p.m.
- Clairton:
- Collier Township: Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Coraopolis Borough: Thursday, Oct. 28 – Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Crafton Borough: Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Crescent Township: Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 6-7:30 p.m.
- Dormont: Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Dravosburg: Sunday, Oct. 31 – Costume Parade at 5 p.m., Trick or Treat 6-7:30 p.m.
- East Deer: Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- East McKeesport:
- East Pittsburgh: Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 5-7 p.m.
- Edgewood Borough: Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 6 p.m.
- Edgeworth:
- Elizabeth Borough:
- Elizabeth Township: Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Emsworth: Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Etna:
- Fawn Township: Friday, Oct. 29 – Trunk or Treat at Fawn Twp. #1 Fire Hall 5-7 p.m.
- Findlay Township: Saturday, Oct. 30 – Spooky Spectacular at Clinton Park 12-2 p.m., Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Forest Hills: Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Forward Township:
- Fox Chapel: Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Franklin Park: Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Frazer Township: Saturday, Oct. 30 – Trick or Treat 5-8 p.m.
- Glassport:
- Glen Osborne: Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Green Tree: Saturday, Oct. 23 – Halloween Happening at Green Tree Fire Hall 5:30 p.m.
- Hampton Township: Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Harmar Township: Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 5-7 p.m.
- Harrison Township: Saturday, Oct. 30 – Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Homestead: Saturday, Oct. 30 – Carnegie Library of Homestead Children’s Halloween Party 2-4 p.m.
- Indiana Township: Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Ingram: Saturday, Oct. 30 – Trick or Treat 2-4 p.m.
- Jefferson Hills: Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Kennedy Township: Saturday, Oct. 30 – Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Kilbuck Township:
- Leetsdale: Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Marshall Township: Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- McCandless: Monday, Oct. 25 – Trick or Treat at McCandless Crossing 5-7 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- McKeesport: Saturday, Oct. 30 – Halloween Parade and Children’s Party at Renziehausen Park 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
- McKees Rocks:
- Millvale: Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 5:30-8 p.m.
- Monroeville: Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Moon Township: Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 6-7:30 p.m.
- Mt. Lebanon: Saturday, Oct. 30 – Pumpkin Patch Parade on Washington Rd. 11 a.m.; Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Mt. Oliver:
- Munhall: Saturday, Oct. 30 – Halloween Parade 2-3 p.m.
- Neville Township: Thursday, Oct. 28 – Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- North Braddock:
- North Fayette: Saturday, Oct. 30 – Trick or Treat 5-7 p.m.
- North Versailles: Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Oakdale:
- Oakmont: Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- O’Hara Township: Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Ohio Township: Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Penn Hills:
- Pennsbury Village: Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Pine Township: Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Pitcairn: Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Pittsburgh: Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 5-7 p.m.
- Pleasant Hills: Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Plum Borough: Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Port Vue:
- Rankin: Thursday, Oct. 28 – Trunk or Treat at Rankin Christian Center 5-7 p.m.
- Reserve Township: Sunday, Oct. 24 – Halloween Parade 1 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 5:30-7:30 p.m.
- Richland Township: Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Robinson Township: Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Ross Township: Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Rosslyn Farms:
- Scott Township: Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Sewickley: Saturday, Oct. 30 – Halloween Parade 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Shaler Township: Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Sharpsburg: Saturday, Oct. 30 – Trunk or Treat 4-7 p.m.
- South Fayette Township: Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- South Park Township: Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Springdale Borough: Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 5-7 p.m.
- Springdale Township: Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 5-7 p.m.
- Stowe Township: Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Swissvale:
- Tarentum: Sunday, Oct. 17 – Boo Festival in Tarentum Park 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Turtle Creek: Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 6-7:30 p.m.
- Upper St. Clair: Friday, Oct. 22 – Monster Hunt in Boyce Mayview Park 4-8 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Verona: Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Versailles: Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Wall Borough:
- West Deer Township: Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- West Homestead:
- West Mifflin: Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 6:30-8 p.m.
- West View: Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Whitaker:
- White Oak: Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Whitehall Borough: Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Wilkins Township: Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Wilkinsburg: Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Wilmerding:
ARMSTRONG COUNTY:
- Ford City: Saturday, Oct. 30 – Halloween Parade 3 p.m. and Trick or Treat 5-7 p.m.
- Freeport Borough: Saturday, Oct. 30 — Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Kiski Township:
- North Apollo Borough: Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- South Buffalo Township: Saturday, Oct. 30 – SBTVFD Trunk Or Treat 6-8 p.m.
BEAVER COUNTY
- Ambridge: Thursday, Oct. 28 – Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Beaver Falls:
- Brighton Township: Thursday, Oct. 28 – Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Center Township: Thursday, Oct. 28 – Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Chippewa Township: Thursday, Oct. 28 – Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Conway: Thursday, Oct. 28 – Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Economy Borough: Thursday, Oct. 28 – Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Hopewell Township: Thursday, Oct. 28 – Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Monaca Borough: Thursday, Oct. 28 – Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- New Brighton: Thursday, Oct. 28 – Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- New Sewickley Township: Thursday, Oct. 28 – Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
BUTLER COUNTY
- Adams Township: Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Buffalo Township: Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Butler Township: Friday, Oct. 29 – Celebration in Preston Park 6-7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 6-7 p.m.
- Center Township: Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 6-7 p.m.
- Cranberry Township: Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Harmony Borough: Saturday, Oct. 30 – Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Valencia: Saturday, Oct. 30 – Trick or Treat 6-7:30 p.m.
- Zelienople Borough: Saturday, Oct. 30 – Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
FAYETTE COUNTY
- Brownsville Township/Borough/West Brownsville: Saturday, Oct. 30 – Trick or Treat 4-6 p.m., Parade 7 p.m.
- Connellsville: Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Dunbar Township: Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 4-6
- Luzerne Township: Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 1-3 p.m.
- Newell Borough: Saturday, Oct. 30 – Trick or Treat 2-5 p.m.
- North Union Township: Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 5:30-7:30 p.m.
- Redstone Township: Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 1-3 p.m.
- South Union Township: Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 5:30-7:30 p.m.
- Wharton Township: Saturday, Oct. 30 – Parade and Trick or Treat 6-9 p.m.
GREENE COUNTY
- Waynesburg: Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 5-7 p.m.
LAWRENCE COUNTY
- New Castle: Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 5-7 p.m.
MERCER COUNTY
- Greenville: Saturday, Oct. 30 – Halloween Parade and Trick or Treat 2-6 p.m.
- Grove City: Saturday, Oct. 30 – Trick or Treat 4-6 p.m.
- Hermitage: Saturday, Oct. 30 – Trick or Treat 4-6 p.m.
- Sharpsville: Saturday, Oct. 30 – Trick or Treat 4-6 p.m.
WASHINGTON COUNTY
- Charleroi Borough: Wednesday, Oct. 27 – Parade and Business Trick or Treat at Market House 5-9 p.m.
- Centerville Borough: Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 5-7 p.m.
- Peters Township: Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- North Strabane Township: Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 6-7:30 p.m.
- South Strabane Township: Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 5:30-7 p.m.
- Union Township: Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY
- East Huntingdon Township: Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 2-4 p.m.
- Greensburg:
- Hempfield Township: Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Irwin Borough: Saturday, Oct. 23 – Store Trick or Treat 1-3 p.m., Parade 3-4 p.m., Party 7-10:30 p.m.
- Latrobe:
- Lower Burrell: Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Monessen: Saturday, Oct. 30 – Trick or Treat 1-3 p.m.
- Mount Pleasant Township: Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 2-4 p.m.
- Murrysville: Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 5-7 p.m.
- North Huntingdon Township: Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- Washington Township: Sunday, Oct. 31 – Trick or Treat 6-8 p.m.
- West Newton Borough: Saturday, Oct. 30 – Trick or Treat 1-5 p.m.