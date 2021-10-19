By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 3,899 new coronavirus cases and 64 additional deaths.

This brings the statewide total to 1,517,231 cases and 30,587 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

There are 3,025 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19, with 694 in ICUs.

The state says 13,413,765 total vaccine doses have been administered, and 6,392,385 people are fully vaccinated. So far, 70.8% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

All Pennsylvanians 16 or older are eligible to get vaccinated, and eligibility for the Pfizer vaccine expanded to children ages 12 to 15 on May 10.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard

There are 5,630,619 people who have tested negative for COVID-19 to date.

There have been 78,322 cases among residents and 16,951 cases among employees of licensed nursing and personal care homes statewide. Out of all total deaths, 14,265 have been in residents of nursing or personal care facilities.

The state also reports 31,966 healthcare workers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 during the pandemic.

