SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) — The Somerset County district attorney will face a jury of his peers with additional charges.

Jeffrey Thomas waived all charges to court at a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, but not before the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office added two more felonies related to an incident on Sept 18, when Thomas allegedly sexually assaulted a woman in her Somerset County home.

Investigators say Thomas attacked the woman inside her home after she repeatedly told him she wasn’t interested in a relationship with him.

Thomas said nothing after he waived his charges to trial on Tuesday. And while the rape charge against Thomas was dropped, the state Attorney General’s Office tacked on additional charges of sexual assault and indecent aggravated assault.

When asked about a possible change of venue for Thomas, who is by title still Somerset County’s DA, Senior Deputy Attorney General Patrick Schulte told KDKA, “I think the people of Somerset County deserve to hear the facts and circumstances of this case. … He walked into court facing 35 years maximum penalty of incarceration. He left court today facing a maximum of 50 years incarceration.”

Thomas also faces strangulation, simple assault and criminal trespass charges.

Thomas’ defense attorney Ryan M. Tutera released the following statement about today’s proceedings:

“This is no longer a rape case, as evident by the attorney general withdrawing the rape charges. As more facts surface, you will see what really occurred, and this is not a sex crime. We look forward to trial.”

No trial date has been set for Thomas, who is taking a leave of absence from his district attorney post.