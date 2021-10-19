By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Interstate 79 is closed near Moon Run due to a truck rollover crash.
PennDOT says the road is closed between the Moon Run Exit (60B) and the I-376/Airport Exit (59B).

Emergency officials are on the scene of the crash.
State Police officials tell KDKA that a tractor-trailer truck, a dump truck, and a car were involved in the crash, but no injuries have been reported.
It's unclear how long the roadway will be closed.
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.