KDKA-TV TURKEY FUNDDonate and provide a warm Thanksgiving meal to your neighbors in need.
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Interstate 79, Local News, Local TV, PennDOT, Traffic, Traffic Alert

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Interstate 79 is closed near Moon Run due to a truck rollover crash.

READ MORE: Supply Chain Issues: 'There Really Are Problems Everywhere,' Even For Small Companies

PennDOT says the road is closed between the Moon Run Exit (60B) and the I-376/Airport Exit (59B).

(Photo Credit: PennDOT)

READ MORE: Overturned Tractor-Trailer Crash Leads To Closure Of Inbound Lanes Of Parkway East, Prompts Major Traffic Delays

Emergency officials are on the scene of the crash.

State Police officials tell KDKA that a tractor-trailer truck, a dump truck, and a car were involved in the crash, but no injuries have been reported.

It’s unclear how long the roadway will be closed.

MORE NEWS: Pittsburgh Weather: Cool Morning With Mid-Day Warm-Up

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story. 